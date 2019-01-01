Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 18, 2018)

Computer-generated image of the Homeland Defense Radar in Oahu, Hawaii, that Lockheed has been contracted to design and build for the Missile Defense Agency. (LM image)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a $585,206,351 fixed-price incentive delivery order for the Homeland Defense Radar - Hawaii (HDR-H).



The contractor will design, develop, and deliver the HDR-H radar providing autonomous acquisition and persistent precision tracking and discrimination to optimize the defensive capability of the Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS) and counter evolving threats.



This award is the result of a competitively awarded acquisition in which one offer was received.



Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research development test and evaluation funds in the amount of $51,389,757 are being obligated at time of award. The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey; and Oahu, Hawaii. The exact location in Oahu, Hawaii, will be determined at the conclusion of the ongoing site selection and National Environmental Policy Act processes.



The period of performance is from Dec. 18, 2018, through Dec. 17, 2023.



The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-19-F-0018).



Missile Defense Agency Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Design, Manufacture and Construct Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Dec. 18, 2018)

MOORESTOWN, N.J. --- Lockheed Martin was awarded a $585 million contract by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to design, develop and deliver its Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii (HDR-H) in Oahu, Hawaii.



Rendering of Homeland Defense Radar in Oahu, Hawaii Image: Lockheed Martin



The HDR-H radar will provide autonomous acquisition and persistent precision tracking and discrimination to optimize the defensive capability of the Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS) and counter evolving threats.



"Lockheed Martin will leverage the development of our Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) to provide the lowest risk and best value HDR-H solution to MDA, which includes open, scalable architecture for future growth," said Chandra Marshall, program director for Lockheed Martin's Missile Defense Radars market segment.



LRDR is currently under construction in Clear, Alaska, and is scheduled for an on-time delivery in 2020. The system's open architecture design will enable future growth to keep pace with emerging threats.



"LRDR completed a key milestone in August, successfully searching for, acquiring and tracking numerous satellites, known as a closed loop track, confirming our design is complete, mature and ready for full rate production in 2019," said Marshall.



The work for HDR-H will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and Oahu, Hawaii.





The work for HDR-H will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and Oahu, Hawaii.



