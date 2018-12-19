Russia to Strengthen Its Strategic Nuclear Forces Next Year: Putin

(Source: Xinhua; posted Dec 19, 2018)

MOSCOW --- Russia's strategic nuclear forces have grown significantly stronger and it is necessary to further strengthen the potential of the country's strategic nuclear forces next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.



"The nuclear triad, which plays a key role in maintaining global parity, has been noticeably strengthened with the share of modern weapons in it already reaching 82 percent," Putin told an extended Russian Defense Ministry meeting.



A nuclear triad is a three-pronged military force structure that consists of land-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-missile-armed submarines and strategic aircraft with nuclear bombs and missiles.



Putin said that serious, breakthrough steps have been taken in the development of the newest and unparalleled weapons this year, including the start of the serial production of the Avangard scramjet glide vehicle, successful testing of the Sarmat missiles, test-alert duty of the hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) air-launched ballistic missile and of the Peresvet combat laser systems.



According to Putin, these weapons increase several times the potential of the armed forces and will reliably ensure the security of Russia in the coming decades.



A priority next year is to further strengthen the combat potential of the strategic nuclear forces, Putin said.



It is necessary to switch quickly to modern weapons, which have enhanced capabilities for overcoming promising missile defense systems, he said.



The next step will be continuing the serial production and delivery of the Avangard systems to the troops, he said.



