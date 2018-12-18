DND Inks Defense Deal with Turkish SSB

(Source: Philippine News Agency; issued Dec 19, 2018)

By Priam Nepomuceno

The President of Turkish Defense Industries, Ismail Demir (R), signed the MoU with Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (C) while holding models of the T-129 attack helicopter and Milgem corvette, which Philippines plan to buy. (Twitter photo)

MANILA --- The Department of National Defense (DND) and the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) of the Republic of Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defense cooperation on Tuesday.



The signing took place at Philippine Air Force headquarters in Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a message to reporters.



The MOU was signed by DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana for the Philippines and President of Defense Industries of Turkey, Prof. Dr. Ismail Demir.



The MOU will focus on government-to-government acquisition, as well as the development, production, co-production, and transfer of defense technology between the DND and the SSB.



Turkey, Philippines Sign Defense Memorandum

(Source: Daily Sabah; published Dec 18, 2018)

ISTANBUL --- Turkey and the Philippines signed a memorandum of understanding for defense cooperation in the Philippine capital Manilla on Tuesday.



The deal was signed by Ismail Demir, the head of Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), and Delfin Lorenzana, the Defense Secretary of the Philippines.



Currently selling guns, ammo and night-vision glasses to the Philippines, Turkey now has its indigenous ATAK battle helicopter, unmanned aircraft and vessels on its agenda to sell to the Philippines, Demir told Anadolu Agency.



Aerial and offshore platforms, tanks, armored cars modernization, and shooting platforms are also on the table, he noted.



"Cooperation in technology and local talent development are key to the bilateral relations with the Philippines," Demir said.



The Philippine Air Force was planning to purchase 24 attack helicopters within the scope of the Attack Helicopter Acquisition Project, but reduced the number to eight to 10 due to budgetary concerns.



Turkey previously inked an agreement with Pakistan for the sale of 30 ATAK helicopters.



Designed in accordance with the challenging climate and geography conditions, the T129 ATAK is used in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior with the new generation mission and weapons systems and the highest performance and maneuverability features in its class.



ATAK is one of the most important players in the competition in global markets with its features.



