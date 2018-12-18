Airbus Delivers the 400th A320 Family Aircraft Assembled in Final Assembly Line Asia

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec 18, 2018)

Airbus has delivered the 400th A320 Family aircraft from its Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in Tianjin, China. The A320neo was delivered to national flag carrier Air China, based in Beijing. Powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF latest generation engines, the aircraft features a comfortable two-class cabin layout with 158 seats: 8 business and 150 economy.



The milestone is a tribute to the excellent industrial cooperation and partnership between Airbus and the Chinese aviation industry.



The Airbus A320 Family Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) is a joint venture between Airbus and a Chinese consortium comprising Tianjin Airport Economic Area Zone & Tianjin Port Free Trade Administrative Committee and China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC).



Airbus and the Chinese Consortium hold 51 per cent and 49 per cent of the shares of the joint venture respectively. Airbus has four A320 Family production facilities around the world: Toulouse, France; Hamburg, Germany; Tianjin, China; and Mobile, United States.



Featuring the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky, the efficient A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020.



With more than 6,200 orders received from more than 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.



