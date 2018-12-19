Commissioning of Fifth Ship of Landing Craft Utility Mk-IV ‘IN LCU L55’ (GRSE Yard 2096) At Port Blair

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 19, 2018)

Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P, AVSM, VSM, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, commissioned IN LCU L55 into the Indian Navy today at Port Blair. IN LCU L55 is the fifth ship of Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mk-IV class to be inducted into the Indian Navy.



The ship has been indigenously designed and built by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. The Commissioning of IN LCU L55 is yet another manifestation of the country’s indigenous design and ship building capability.



LCU Mk-IV ship is an amphibious ship with its primary role being transportation and deployment of main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, troops and equipment from ship to shore. These ships based at the Andaman and Nicobar Command, can be deployed for multirole activities like beaching operations, search and rescue, disaster relief operations, supply and replenishment and evacuation from distant islands.



The ship, commanded by Lt Cdr Abhishek Kumar, has a complement of 05 officers, 45 sailors and is capable of carrying 160 troops in addition. The ship, displacing 830 Tons, is capable of transporting various kinds of combat equipment such as the Main Battle Tank, T72 and other vehicles. The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced systems like Integrated Bridge System (IBS) and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).



The remaining three ships of the same class are in advanced stages of construction at M/S GRSE, Kolkata and are scheduled to be inducted over the next year and a half. The induction of these ships will contribute to the nation’s maritime security needs and is in consonance with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s drive for ‘Make in India’.



-ends-

