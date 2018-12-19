Saab Receives Launch Order for Deployable Aircraft Maintenance Facility

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 19, 2018)

Saab has signed an order to provide enhanced aircraft maintenance capability to the Hungarian Air Force, using the mobile solution Deployable Aircraft Maintenance Facility.



Deployable Aircraft Maintenance Facility (DAM) is a mobile hangar solution that enables enhanced aircraft maintenance capacity combined with superior protection. DAM provides capability equivalent to stationary maintenance infrastructure, but at a fraction of the cost.



“This is an important breakthrough for Saab as it marks the first order of the DAM, a fairly new offering in our product portfolio, however based on solutions with previous proven performance. It is a proof of our continued capability to deliver support solutions allowing air forces to combine operational availability with cost efficiency,” says Ellen Molin, Senior Vice President and head of Saab’s business area Support and Services.



The Hungarian Air Force is currently operating 14 Gripen fighter aircraft on a lease-purchase agreement with the Swedish government. DAM will provide the Hungarian Air Force with an increased level of flexibility and reduce their dependency on stationary infrastructure for maintenance and protection of their Gripen fleet. A DAM solution can be rapidly deployed (in less than 48 hours) to enable sustainment of self-sufficient operations for extended periods of time, in any location, regardless of whether they are domestic or overseas.



The solution will be delivered in 2019.





