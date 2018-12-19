Saab Receives Order for Carl-Gustaf M4

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 19, 2018)

Saab has received a contract for the Carl-Gustaf M4 multi-role weapon system to an undisclosed customer. The total order value is approximately 492 MSEK and deliveries will take place in 2019-2024.



For 70 years, the Carl-Gustaf man-portable multi-role weapon system has been supporting infantry around the world in dealing with a full range of battlefield challenges. The new version, Carl-Gustaf M4, has all the effectiveness and versatility of the Carl-Gustaf system but its improved and lightweight design, weighing less than 7 kg, offers significant mobility improvements to the soldier.



“We keep on writing the Carl-Gustaf success story. This year has been very successful for the Carl-Gustaf M4 and, with this order, we welcome this new customer as our tenth customer for the system. With the latest technology and improved ergonomics, the Carl-Gustaf M4 provides an increased tactical flexibility, while it’s ready for future innovations”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



This is an all new customer for the Carl-Gustaf system and Saab’s tenth customer for the Carl-Gustaf M4 version.



The industry’s nature is such that due to circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information about the customer will not be announced.



The new version retains all the effectiveness and versatility of the proven Carl-Gustaf system while introducing a range of major enhancements. These include a lighter weight design, a fired-round counter, improved safety and intelligent features, such as compatibility with future intelligent sighting systems and programmable ammunition. The weapon is fully backward compatible with all ammunition types.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security.



