Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 19, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $99,254,206 undefinitized contract to procure equipment and tooling needed to increase Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile/Long Range Anti-Ship Missile production to a maximum rate where installation is required during the construction phase of the new facility.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2022. This award is the result of sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8682-19-C-0008).



