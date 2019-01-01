Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 19, 2018)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded $90,428,967 for modification P00002 to a previously awarded cost-reimbursable contract (N00019-18-C-1012).



This modification provides for the performance of studies and analysis related to the MQ-25 unmanned air vehicle engineering, manufacturing and development phase of the program.



The work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in August 2024.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.



