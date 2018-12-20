US Army Awards Harris Corporation Nearly $218 Million Contract to Provide Wideband Satellite Communications Mission Support

(Source: Harris Corporation; issued Dec 20, 2018)

MELBOURNE, Fla. --- The U.S. Army has awarded Harris Corporation a nearly $218 million follow-on contract to support wideband satellite operations centers and management sites that deliver critical communications to warfighters around the world.



The Wideband Satellite Communications Operations and Technical Support II (WSOTS-2) contract will support global networks and operations centers at 21 sites, providing operations and maintenance, life-cycle engineering, on-site technical assistance, equipment installation, depot-level repair, logistics, cybersecurity, and training and sustainment.



“Harris assists the Army with all facets of wideband SATCOM support, helping to keep these global communications systems performing so that warfighters are protected and get the information they need to stay connected and ensure mission success,” said Chris Forseth, vice president and general manager, Harris Space Superiority.



The contract leverages Harris’ 30-plus-year legacy of providing ground systems, on-orbit assets and global communications networking to the Army and other customers, including most recently, executing the first WSOTS $160 million contract.





Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems.



-ends-



