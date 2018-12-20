Northrop Grumman to Provide Advanced Electronic Warfare Simulation and Training Capability to US Air Force

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Dec 20, 2018)

BUFFALO, N.Y. --– Northrop Grumman Corporation has received a $450 million, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract award to deliver Joint Threat Emitter (JTE) systems to the United States Air Force.



The JTE offers realistic warfighter training and provides a modern, reactive battlespace environment that trains military personnel to identify and counter enemy missile and artillery threats.



Awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the JTE Enhanced Delivery Initiative contract includes threat emitter units, mobile and fixed command and control units as well as spares, support equipment, testing and training.



JTE is a robust and ruggedized system that is easily relocated, reactive to aircrew/aircraft for fast-jet, fixed-wing and rotary-wing defensive measures, and can be rapidly reprogrammed with new threat parameters.



“Our Joint Threat Emitter systems enable aircrews to train in environments that match actual combat situations. These training systems are critical in preparing members of the military to respond to threats,” said Rob Fleming, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman.



The JTE Enhanced Delivery Initiative includes foreign military sales to U.S. partner countries through the U.S. Air Force. All work under this contract will be performed in Buffalo.



Northrop Grumman’s JTE is the current U.S. Air Force program of record with 28 systems so far fielded both domestically and internationally.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

