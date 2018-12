JURMO Class Landing Craft to Be Upgraded

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 21, 2018)

The Finnish Defence Forces received a mandate from Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö to conclude a contract with Millog Oy to upgrade the JURMO class landing craft.



This is part of the development programme to upgrade maritime defence’s combat management system.



The procurement’s overall value is about EUR 13 million and the deliveries are planned to take place in 2019-2022.



-ends-