Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $166,620,346 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise and fund options for Navy equipment, engineering services and required material related to acoustic rapid commercial-off-the-shelf Technical Insertion 18-20 engineering services.



Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65 percent); Clearwater, Florida (32 percent); Syracuse, New York (2 percent); and Marion, Florida (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2020.



Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy), and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $162,307,879 will be obligated at time of award, and $10,582,474 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

