Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Mitchel Field, New York, is awarded a $167,112,887 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide U.S. and U.K. Trident II (D5) Strategic Weapon System Columbia and Dreadnought efforts for the navigation subsystem.



Work will be performed in Mitchel Field, New York (47.0 percent); Huntington Beach, California (36.0 percent); Clearwater, Florida (9.0 percent); Cambridge, Massachusetts (6.0 percent); and Hingham, Massachusetts (2.0 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2021.



U.K funds in the amount of $24,915,110; fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,841,262; fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,290,530; fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $103,065,985 will be obligated.



Funds in the amount of $37,841,262 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code. 2304(c)(1)&(4).



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00030-19-C-0045).



-ends-

