Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2018)

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $218,747,254 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract action to provide intermediate and depot level maintenance and related logistics support for in-service T-45 F405-RR-401 Adour engines.



Work will be performed in Meridian, Mississippi (44 percent); Kingsville, Texas (44 percent); Pensacola, Florida (11 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019.



No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61340-19-D-0004).



