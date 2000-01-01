Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2018)

ERAPSCO, Columbia City, Indiana (N00019-D-0012); and Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Virginia (N00019-19-D-0013), are each awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to procure up to 18,000 AN/SSQ-125A series sonobuoys.



The estimated aggregate ceiling of the contracts is a combined $220,824,360, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual delivery orders.



ERAPSCO will perform work in DeLeon Springs, Florida (70 percent); and Columbia City, Indiana (30 percent); while Lockheed Martin will perform work in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in September 2021.



No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; two offers were received.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

