Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2018)

Bell Boeing JPO, California, Maryland, is awarded $298,053,898 for a performance-based logistics requirements contract for the logistics and repair support of 225 MV-22B, CMV-22 (Navy) and CV-22 (Air Force) Osprey components.



This contract includes a one-year base period and two one-year options, which if exercised, will bring the contract value to $1,107,257,308.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80 percent), and Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (20 percent). Work is expected to be completed by December 2019; if all options are exercised, work will be completed by December 2021.



Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $62,094,562 will be issued as an undefinitized contractual action delivery order (N00383-19-F-0U50) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received.



Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

