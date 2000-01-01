Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2018)

DRS Advanced ISR LLC, Beavercreek, Ohio, has been awarded a $34,551,637 requirements contract for installation of the Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasures (DAIRCM) system on 30 HH-60G aircraft in support of Joint Urgent Operational Need Statement (JUONS).



The contractor will procure, install, and integrate 16 additional JUONS solution DAIRCM kits and continued ICS support.



The contractor will be also install fiber optic cable assemblies on the HH-60G and will have access to the proprietary aircraft interface data needed to accomplish this urgent effort.



Work will be performed in Beavercreek, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 20, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 other procurement funds in the amount of $7,324,876 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Material Command, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8552-18-D-0001).



-ends-

