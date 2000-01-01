Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $249,999,105 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering and logistics support services required for the various types of services in support of the CH-47 aircraft program.



One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-19-D-0028).



-ends-

