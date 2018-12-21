Saab and FMV Sign Contract for New Gripen E Equipment

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 21, 2018)

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) regarding new equipment for Gripen E. This is a supplementary contract to the previous Gripen E contract, and is valued to approximately SEK 430 million.



The original contract, regarding development and modification of Gripen E, signed with FMV in February 2013, was based on the terms that certain equipment from the existing Gripen C/D fleet within the Swedish Armed Forces should be reused.



Instead of reusing equipment from the Gripen C/D, new equipment is acquired for a part of the total Swedish order of 60 Gripen E aircraft. This approach secures the availability of the Swedish Gripen C/D fleet in operational service, while Gripen E is being delivered and introduced to the Swedish Armed Forces.



In December 2017 Saab received a supplementary contract from FMV for new equipment for Gripen E. This second supplementary contract covers another batch of new equipment.





