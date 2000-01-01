Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $567,722,000 modification (P00062) to Foreign Military Sales (Sweden) contract W31P4Q-15-C-0022 for the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target missile system.



Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts; Pelham, New Hampshire; Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Marlborough, Massachusetts; Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Dallastown, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 30, 2025.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $567,722,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



