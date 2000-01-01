Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2018)

Boeing Sikorsky Aircraft Support LLC, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable contract (H92241-19-D-0003) with a $1,104,807,664 maximum for life cycle contractor support for the MH-6, MH-47, and MH-60 aircraft.



Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $32,825,634 will be obligated at the time of award.



The obligated amount is scheduled to be awarded Jan. 1, 2019, when task order 0001 is scheduled to become effective, to support program management, field service representatives, sustaining engineering and spare and repair parts.



This contract has a seven-year ordering period. The majority of the work will be performed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. This contract is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1.



U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

