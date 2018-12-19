Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Supports the Modernization of the Hungarian Army

(Source: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; issued Dec 19, 2018)

In addition to 44 new-build Leopard 2A7+ tanks and 24 new PzH 2000 self-propelled guns, Hungary is also buying 12 used Leopard 2A4s for training. (KMW photo)

MUNICH --- NATO and EU member state Hungary is modernizing its land forces and seeking a European alliance for its equipment.



As part of this modernization process, Hungary signed a contract for the procurement of 44 new Leopard 2 A7+ main battle tanks and 24 new PzH 2000 howitzers with German defense technology company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) on December 19th, 2018.



In addition, Hungary is procuring 12 used Leopard 2 A4 main battle tanks from KMW’s inventories for training purposes. The project represents a further step toward greater interoperability between European armed forces.



Hungarian Defense Minister Tibor Benkő emphasized that the contract would strengthen the smooth and extensive cooperation between the German and the Hungarian Armies.





