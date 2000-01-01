Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $996,775,000 firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 upgrades. This contract provides for the upgrade of 84 F-16 aircraft to the V-configuration.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; and Athens, Greece, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2027.



This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the government of Greece.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $488,419,750 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8615-19-C-6050).



