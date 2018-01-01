The Defence Forces Purchase Pilot Training Services from Patria Aviation

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 21. 2018)

Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö has authorised the Defence Forces to conclude a procurement contract on preliminary and basic pilot training services with Patria Aviation. In addition to pilot training, the contract covers maintenance of aircraft necessary during training.



The contract is related to the development programme concerning air defence and to the development of pilot training. The training will focus on the Vinka and Grob aircraft used in basic pilot training. The procurement’s overall value is about EUR 4.7 million and the contract will cover the year 2019. The domestic employment effect of the contract will be about 25 person-years



