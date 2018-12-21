A319neo with CFM LEAP-1A Engines Wins Joint Type Certification from FAA and EASA

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec 21, 2018)

TOULOUSE, France --- The A319neo powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines has achieved joint Type Certification from both the US FAA and European EASA airworthiness authorities. This means that now all three aircraft models – the A319neo, A320neo and A321neo – are certified by the international authorities to operate with the CFM LEAP-1A engine option.



This latest achievement follows an intensive certification flight-test programme since the A319neo’s first flight in March last year, with this variant having now accumulated over 500 flight hours. The A319neo with LEAP-1A engines is the fifth* airframe/engine variant of the NEO family certified over the last three years. Its certification also paves the way for the ACJ319neo (Airbus Corporate Jet) variant to enter service with VIP operators during the first half of 2019.



The A319neo is the shortened-fuselage member of Airbus’ game-changing A320neo product line. This airliner can seat 140 passengers in two classes or as many as 160 in a high-density layout with a range of up to 3,750 nautical miles, while its impressive takeoff performance enables it to operate from even the most challenging and remote airports. Meanwhile, the ACJ319neo’s ability to fly eight VIP passengers 6,750nm or 15 hours will bring much of the world within nonstop range.



The A320neo Family offers a choice of two new-generation engine options (the PurePower PW1100G from Pratt & Whitney and the LEAP-1A from CFM International), as well as the incorporation of large, fuel-saving “Sharklet” wingtip devices. Moreover, the NEO Family is the world’s best-selling single-aisle product line with over 6,200 ordered from over 100 customers since its launch, capturing some 60 percent share of the market. Thanks to their wide cabins, all members of this family offer unmatched comfort in all classes and 18” wide seats in economy as standard.





* Note: Certification of the A319neo with LEAP-1A engines follows these previous variant Type Certifications:

A320neo/P&W – 24th November 2015;

A320neo/CFM – 31st May 2016;

A321neo/P&W – 15th December 2016;

A321neo/CFM – 1st March 2017.





