Newest Corvette Gromky Enters the Pacific Fleet’s Strength

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 25, 2018)

Corvette Gromky entered the Pacific Fleet’s strength. A solemn ceremony of hoisting the Naval Ensign of the Russian Federation has taken place on the warship today.



After the signing of the act on commissioning the corvette from the industry and a solemn flag-raising ceremony, the warship was enlisted in the Russian Navy by the order of Commander-in-Chief and entered the Pacific Fleet’s strength.



The Commander of the Eastern Military District Lieutenant General Gennady Zhidko, the Pacific Fleet Submarine Forces Commander Rear Admiral Sergei Rekish, as well as the Pacific Fleet high-ranking officers, industrial representatives, the region’s officials and veterans of the Navy took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony.



This event was preceded by the successful implementation of the program of factory running and state tests, during which all the warship’s systems and weapons were inspected for their intended purpose.



-ends-

