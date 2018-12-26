Over 40 BTR-82A APCs Join Combined Arms Army of Western Military District in Bryansk Region

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 26, 2018)

Motorised rifle units of the combined arms army stationed in Bryansk region in the Western Military District have received 40 modernised armoured personnel carriers within the state defence order.



Military equipment has undergone tested for technical condition, as well as armaments, hydraulic systems and special equipment. The crews were handed the keys to the armored personnel carriers at a solemn ceremony.



For reference:



The BTR-82A armored personnel carriers are reinforced with armor protection of the assault force, a new fire extinguishing system, a turret module with a 30-mm cannon with a two-axis stabilizer, an engine with a power over 300 ps, a 5-speed manual gearbox.



New T-72B3 Tanks Entered the 49th Army of the Southern Military District

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 24, 2018)

The tank division of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District received about 10 T-72B3 tanks.



Combat vehicles arrived from the factory to the point of permanent deployment by rail.



The upgraded T-72b3 are equipped with a more powerful engine of 1,130 hp. and an improved weapon system. The vehicles has received a new aiming system with a digital display, as well as a television rear-view camera.



The armor of the tank is enhanced by an on-board screen with the Relic dynamic protection modules, as well as new dynamic protection systems.



In the near future, tankmen of the Southern Military District will appreciate the merits of new combat vehicles during field training.



Central MD Receives Two Su-34 Aircraft in Accordance with the State Defence Order

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 24, 2018)

The aviation regiment in Chelyabinsk region received two Su-34 fighter-bombers in accordance with the state defence order.



The aircraft were relocated from Novosibirsk to the Shagol airfield in the Chelyabinsk region. Pilotis and engineering staff, which will operate and maintain the Su-34 fighter-bombers, was retrained at the Lipetsk Aviation Training and Testing Centre and received all the necessary certificates.



Earlier, 14 Su-34 fighter-bombers entered the aviation regiment in the Chelyabinsk region in 2018.



Su-34 fighter-bomber is designed to eliminate both ground and air targets of the enemy day and night under any weather conditions. The aircraft uses air-to-ground and air-to-air guided long-range weapons with multi-channel applications. It is equipped with highly intelligent radar counteraction and defence system.



The flight range of the Su-34 is up to 4,000 km, the maximum speed is up to 1,900 km / h, the combat load is up to eight tons. The noise level from the Su-34 is twice less in comparison with the aircraft of earlier modifications.



Three Mi-24P Helicopters Enter Service with Army Aviation Brigade in Sverdlovsk Region, Central Military District

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 26, 2018)

Three Mi-24P Crocodile attack helicopters have entered the service with a newly-formed army aviation brigade stationed in Sverdlovsk region.



The new equipment will significantly increase the combat capabilities of the brigade. Mi-24 helicopters will perform tasks as part of tactical flight exercises, and will also be used in various tactical exercises from company to brigade level.



Earlier, the first two Mi-24 helicopters were delivered to the army aviation brigade of the Central Military District.



Since 2017, the pilots of the Central Military District in the Sverdlovsk region have received 28 modernized Mi-8 MTV5-1 helicopters, which take part in rescue operations to launch and meet the crews of Soyuz spacecraft.



