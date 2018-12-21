Raytheon Wins $693 Million Production Contract for Sweden's Patriot

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Dec 21, 2018)

TEWKSBURY, Mass. --- Raytheon has won a $692.9 million U.S. Army contract to produce Sweden's Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense System including spare parts, support and training.



Raytheon’s Global Patriot Solutions is a missile defense system consisting of radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, all working together to detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats. (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company)



Previously announced by the Department of Defense, the contract calls for Raytheon to build and deliver an undisclosed quantity of Patriot fire units and GEM-T interceptor missiles.



"Sweden's Patriot procurement will provide joint training opportunities for the Swedish and U.S. armed forces, and enhance military interoperability," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business. "Patriot is continually modernized, providing Sweden the world's most advanced and capable air and missile defense system."



Patriot is the backbone of Europe's defense against advanced aircraft, drones, and ballistic and cruise missiles. Fifteen other nations depend on Patriot to protect their citizens and armed forces, including the U.S. and six other European nations: Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain, Romania and Poland.



Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.





The 16 Patriot Nations are:

--United States of America

--The Netherlands

--Germany

--Japan

--Israel

--Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

--Kuwait

--Taiwan

--Greece

--Spain

--Republic of Korea

--United Arab Emirates

--Qatar

--Romania

--Poland

--Sweden



