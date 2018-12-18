USS Freedom Gets Underway After Two Years of Repairs (excerpt)

(Source: US Naval Institute News; posted Dec 18, 2018)

By Sam LaGrone

Littoral Combat Ship USS Freedom (LCS-1) left a pier in San Diego, Calif., for the first time in more than two years, after an extensive repair period to fix the ship’s propulsion system.The underway was part of contractor trials to test repairs after a Colt-Pielstick diesel engine was damaged in 2016, a Navy spokesperson told USNI News on Monday.“The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS-1) achieved a major milestone this week as the ship began contractor sea trials, Dec. 10,” LCS Squadron 1 spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Miranda Williams told USNI News.“This important step is the culmination of nearly two years’ worth of work across multiple organizations. This milestone allows the first ship of its class to return to sea and fulfill its new role as a testing ship.”In 2016, the crew of the ship discovered one of its two Colt-Pielstick diesels had failed due to contamination of the ship’s lube oil system by seawater.After participating in the Rim of the Pacific 2016 exercise operating on its gas turbines, the ship returned to its homeport in San Diego. Once pier-side, a Southwest Regional Maintenance Center’s Diesel Engine Inspector found “significant damage to the engine caused by rust and seawater,” USNI News reported at the time. Since then, the ship has been undergoing repairs in San Diego. The first word on the successful repairs came from the ship’s Facebook page last week.With the repairs to the ship completed, Freedom is now on its way to rejoin the four-ship LCS test force. (end of excerpt)-ends-