China’s ‘Belt and Road’ Plan in Pakistan Takes a Military Turn (excerpt)

(Source: The New York Times; published Dec. 19, 2018)

By Maria Abi-Habib

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan --- When President Trump started the new year by suspending billions of dollars of security aid to Pakistan, one theory was that it would scare the Pakistani military into cooperating better with its American allies.The reality was that Pakistan already had a replacement sponsor lined up.Just two weeks later, the Pakistani Air Force and Chinese officials were putting the final touches on a secret proposal to expand Pakistan’s building of Chinese military jets, weaponry and other hardware.The confidential plan, reviewed by The New York Times, would also deepen the cooperation between China and Pakistan in space, a frontier the Pentagon recently said Beijing was trying to militarize after decades of playing catch-up. (end of excerpt)-ends-