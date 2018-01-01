Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Services LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $462,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Global Positioning Systems Control-Segment Sustainment II.



The contract provides depot-level software maintenance; organizational-level hardware and software maintenance; support to and integration of GPS Acquisition Category III programs onto the operational control system platform; systems engineering; Technical Order Management Agency support; maintenance and sustainment of the consolidated test environment; and non-recurring engineering and studies, as required.



Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $41,524,038 are being obligated at the time of award.



Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8823‐19‐D‐0001).



