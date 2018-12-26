Israel Unveils Production Line for F-35 Wings (excerpt)

(Source: World Israel News; posted Dec 26, 2018)

By Batya Jerenberg

Israel Aerospace Industries has launched a new production line for the “skins” that cover the wings of the F-35 fighter jet, which are a key component in making it invisible to radar screens, Mako reported Wednesday.The company, which has produced hundreds of the jet’s wings since 2014 for Lockheed Martin, is expected to make hundreds of millions of dollars more from its new 20-year contract with the American giant. Some 700 wing-pairs will be manufactured in the first stage alone. (end of excerpt)-ends-