Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a five-year, sole-source, cost-plus-award-fee contract (HQ0147-19-C-0001). The total value of this contract is $240,204,960.



Under this follow-on contract, the contractor will provide the Missile Defense Agency support by performing highly complex technical systems engineering and integration requirements related to the Ballistic Missile Defense system.



The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama. The period of performance is from Dec. 15, 2018, through Dec. 14, 2023.



One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds will be used to incrementally fund this award in the amount of $54,900,000.



The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-19-C-0001).



-ends

