Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is being awarded a $184,114,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-5363) to exercise options for full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 2 subsystems (AN/SLQ-32(V)6).



SEWIP is an evolutionary acquisition and incremental development program to upgrade the existing AN/SLQ-32(V) electronic warfare system.



SEWIP Block 2 will expand upon the receiver/antenna group necessary to keep capabilities current with the pace of the threat and to yield improved system integration.



Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (23 percent); Lansdale, Pennsylvania (23 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (21 percent); Frankfort, New York (9 percent); Hamilton, New Jersey (7 percent); Hauppauge, New York (7 percent); Brockton, Massachusetts (3 percent); West Yorkshire, U.K. (2 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (2 percent); Huntsville, Alabama (2 percent); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2021.



Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $184,114,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



