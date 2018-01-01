Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2018)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $291,391,727 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract for MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial systems support and services.



This contract provides for program management, logistics support, configuration management, technical manual and software maintenance, contractor field service representative support, inventory control point management, flight operations support, depot repair, and depot field maintenance.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2019. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $51,481,522 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8528-19-C-0001).



(ends)



Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2018)

Raytheon Corp., McKinney, Texas, has been awarded a $59,211,905 cost-plus fixed-fee and firm-fixed- price contract for Reaper MQ-9 sensors contractor logistics support.



This contract provides for program management, contractor-filed service-representative support, depot repair, depot maintenance, sustaining engineering support, supply and logistics support, configuration management, tech data maintenance, software maintenance, inventory control point, and warehouse support for the MQ-9 sensors.



Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas; and Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2019. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated in the amount of $37,779,873 at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8528-19-C-0002).



-ends-

