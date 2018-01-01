Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has been awarded a $1,310,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm‐fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract for sustainment, modernization, production, and development of the LITENING advanced targeting pod.



Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2023. This contract is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia is the contracting activity (FA8540‐19‐D‐0001).



