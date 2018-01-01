Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 26, 2018)

-- Oceaneering International Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (N64498-19-D-0001);

-- Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia (N64498-19-D-0002); and

-- General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut (N64498-19-D-0003),



are being awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity multiple award contracts with firm-fixed-priced ordering provisions for Submarine Safety (SUBSAFE) and Level I engineering and technical services in the amounts of $827,674,072; $874,341,811; and $1,110,350,671, respectively.



This requirement is for management and technical services for the support installation, troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance of main and auxiliary weapons, as well as hull, mechanical and electrical equipment for various Submarine, SUBSAFE and Level I Material work onboard SSN 21 Class (Seawolf Class); SSN 688 Class (Los Angeles Class); SSBN/SSGN 726 Class (Ohio Class); and SSN 774 Class (Virginia Class) submarines.



These contracts will primarily support large submarine maintenance and modernization programs and/or critical-path ship changes/alterations that are accomplished in Navy Chief of Naval Operation availabilities, dry-dock selected restricted availabilities, engineered refueling overhauls, depot modernization periods, and continuous maintenance availabilities.



Work is expected to be performed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia; Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Bremerton, Washington; and Naval Submarine Base King's Bay, King's Bay, Georgia.



The work under this contract will contain a five-year ordering period and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the total amount of $300,000 ($100,000 per contract) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This funding represents the guaranteed contract minimum for each contract award. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received.



The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is the contracting activity.



-ends-

