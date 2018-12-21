Boeing, Flyadeal Sign Commitment for Up to 50 737 MAX Jets

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Dec 21, 2018)

SEATTLE --- Boeing and flyadeal today announced the Middle East carrier is growing its fleet with the 737 MAX to take advantage of the airplane's fuel efficiency, range and passenger comforts. The airline committed to ordering 30 airplanes with options for 20 more in a deal that would be valued at up to $5.9 billion at list price.



The deal is subject to both sides concluding final terms and conditions and a purchase agreement. It will appear on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies are cleared.



flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Airlines, offers affordable flights within Saudi Arabia. Over the past year, the airline has conducted an evaluation process for 50 narrowbody airplanes to support domestic growth and potential international expansion. While flyadeal has been operating new Airbus A320s, the airline says it has selected the 737 MAX for the future.



Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines, His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said, "The demand for air transport services in the domestic market of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has grown exponentially. A new brand, with a fresh identity focused on low-fares, flyadeal has brought to the market a new choice – which has been received very positively."



Al-Jasser added: "The low-fares airline will continue to expand rapidly, and the addition to the fleet aligns well with flyadeal's target to grow its presence in the domestic market and cover new markets outside of Saudi Arabia."



flyadeal selected the 737 MAX 8 which has capacity for 189 passengers in a one-class configuration. Compared to flyadeal's current fleet of A320s, the MAX 8 carries 12 more passengers and provides 8 percent lower operating costs per seat.



"flyadeal has opened up more affordable flights to millions of travelers and we are honored that the airline has chosen the 737 MAX to power its exciting expansion," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. "We have supplied commercial airplanes to Saudi Arabia for more than 70 years and we look forward to finalizing this agreement and delivering advanced jetliners to flyadeal in the years ahead."



Boeing's partnership with Saudi Arabia's aviation industry began in 1945 with the delivery of a DC-3 aircraft that gave birth to commercial air travel in the kingdom. Over the past seven decades, airlines in the kingdom have operated almost every Boeing commercial jetliner, including the 707, 737s Classics, MD-11Fs, 747s, 777s, and 787 Dreamliners.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,800 orders from over 100 customers worldwide. The airplane's superior performance is enabled by the latest technology in the single-aisle market, including advanced CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, and other airframe enhancements.



Based in Jeddah, flyadeal offers flights to eight domestic destinations including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Qassim, Tabuk, Gizan, Madinah and Abha.



(ends)



Boeing, Green Africa Airways Announce Landmark Commitment for up to 100 737 MAX aircraft

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Dec 21, 2018)

SEATTLE --- Boeing and Lagos-based Green Africa Airways today announced a commitment for up to 100 737 MAX 8 aircraft, evenly split into 50 firm aircraft and 50 options, as the airline gears up to begin commercial operations. The total deal carries a list-price of $11.7 billion, the largest aircraft agreement from Africa, and will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.



"Today is a historic day for the Nigerian and African aviation industry," said Babawande Afolabi, Founder & CEO, Green Africa Airways. "This landmark deal takes us much closer to our long-held dream of building a world-class airline that will unlock a new realm of positive possibilities for millions of customers. Broadly speaking, this deal is a bold symbol of the dynamism, resilience and soaring entrepreneurial drive of the next generation of Nigerians and Africans."



Green Africa Airways, a value airline based in Lagos, Nigeria aims to offer safe, quality and affordable air travel and be a significant contributor to the economic development of Nigeria and the African continent. The new airline has received its Air Transport License from the Nigerian government and is anchored by a group of senior industry leaders led by Tom Horton, former Chairman and CEO of American Airlines, William Shaw, Founder and former CEO of VivaColombia and Virasb Vahidi, former CCO of American Airlines.



"Nigeria is uniquely positioned to be the home of the next major value airline. The strategic partnership with Boeing positions Green Africa Airways to expand and improve air travel for customers in Nigeria, and further strengthens the relationship between the United States, Nigeria and Africa," Vahidi said.



The airline initially plans to develop the Nigerian market and then build a strong Pan African network. According to Boeing's 20-year Commercial Market Outlook, airlines in Africa will require 1,190 new airplanes as the continent boosts both intra-continental and intercontinental connectivity over the next couple of decades.



"The growth potential for air travel across Nigeria and Africa is extraordinary with the airplane fleet expected to more than double over the next 20 years. We are delighted that Green Africa Airways has selected the 737 MAX to serve this expanding market," said Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales & Marketing, The Boeing Company. "We look forward to Green Africa Airways building their fleet with the MAX and taking advantage of the jet's efficiency and dependability to open new options across Nigeria and the African continent. Boeing will be a trusted partner to Green Africa Airways as the MAX is introduced into their operations and through their long-term success."



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,800 orders from over 100 customers worldwide. The airplane's superior performance is enabled by the latest technology in the single-aisle market, including advanced CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, and other airframe enhancements.



-ends-

