Putin Lauds Successful Test of Hypersonic Missile System

Russia has successfully tested its new Avangard hypersonic missile, the Kremlin said on December 26.



President Vladimir Putin watched the test from the Defense Ministry's control room in Moscow, saying afterward that it was "an excellent New Year's gift to the nation."



The missile was launched from a testing ground in the southern Ural Mountains and successfully hit a target on Kamchatka in the Far East, some 6,000 kilometers away.



"The Avangard is invulnerable to interception by any existing and prospective missile-defense means of the potential adversary," Putin said.



He also said the missile would enter service with the Strategic Missile Forces next year.



The Avangard system was one of several advanced weapons systems that Putin presented during his state-of-the-nation speech in March.



At the time he said Russia had developed the weapons because of Washington's efforts to develop U.S. missile-defense capabilities.



Putin said in March that the Avangard has intercontinental ranges and can fly at 20 times the speed of sound.



Russia's President Vladimir Putin Ready to Deploy New Avangard Hypersonic Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country has a new type of strategic weapon that is impossible to intercept. His remarks come as Russia-US relations sink to their lowest level since the Cold War.



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed a successful test of a new hypersonic nuclear-capable missile, calling it an "excellent New Year's gift to the nation."



He was speaking in Moscow after watching a live feed of the launch of the Avangard glide vehicle in what was described by the Kremlin as a pre-deployment test of the new missile system.



It said the test involved launching an Avangard missile from the Dombarovskiy missile base in the southern Ural Mountains to hit a practice target on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east of Russia, 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) away.



"The Avangard is invulnerable to interception by any existing and prospective missile defense means of the potential adversary," Putin said, adding that it could be deployed from next year with the military's Strategic Missile Forces.



Russia already has a huge arsenal of medium-range surface-to-air missiles



Fraught relations



In a bellicose speech in March, Putin presented the Avangard missile as one of an array of new nuclear weapons that Russia needed to counter new threats posed by the development of the US missile defense system.



At the time, the Russian leader said the missile could fly at 20 times the speed of sound, thus making it impossible to intercept by all currently known missile defense systems.



It can strike "like a meteorite, like a fireball," Putin said in his speech.



This comes as tensions between Washington and Moscow reach levels not seen since the Cold War.



In addition to quarrels over Russia's role in conflicts in Ukraine and Syria and allegations of Russian intervention in the 2016 US presidential election, the administration of US President Donald Trump has announced its intention to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.



