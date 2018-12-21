India Provides Navy with Second Strike Capability

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 21, 2018)

NEW DELHI --- The Indian Navy is receiving the K series of submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs). The state-run Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is leading this program.



The K-5 can deliver a nuclear warhead out to a distance of 5,000 kilometers. This missile will undergo a series of developmental trials before its induction.



Other members of the K series are the 750-km range K-15 (B-05) Sagarika and 3,500-km range K-4. These systems have already been test-fired several times. The K-15 is the SLBM version of the land-based Shaurya missile.



The K-15 missile is integrated with the INS Arihant class submarine. INS Arihant will receive the K-4 in the near future.



