Designed for the U.S. Army's Joint Multi-Role technology demonstrator program, the SB1 Defiant compound helicopter is designed to fly at twice the speed and range of conventional helos while offering better agility and maneuverability. (Sikorsky photo)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. --- Sikorsky and Boeing provided the first look at the SB1 Defiant helicopter the companies have developed for the U.S. Army's Joint Multi-Role technology demonstrator program.



The SB1 Defiant is designed to fly at twice the speed and range of today's conventional helicopters and offers advanced agility and maneuverability. It will help inform the next generation of military helicopters as part of the U.S. Army's Future Vertical Lift program.



The helicopter is participating in the Army's Joint Multi-Role-Medium Technology Demonstrator program. Data from SB1 Defiant will help the Army develop requirements for new utility helicopters expected to enter service in the early 2030s.





