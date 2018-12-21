CT Strengthens Its Presence in France Through the Acquisition of Bertin Technologies’ Multi-physics Modelling and Scientific Computing Business Line

(Source: CT; issued Dec 21, 2018)

PARIS --- CT continues its strategic development in France by acquiring the Multi-physics Modelling and Scientific Computing business line of Bertin Technologies, a subsidiary of the French CNIM Group. Through this acquisition, CT incorporates a team of engineering experts that provide complex scientific modelling and consulting services to the aeronautics, space, defence, and nuclear energy sectors.



With the addition of this new Multi-physics Modelling and Scientific Computing business line, CT increases its presence in Paris and strengthens its existing footprint in France (Toulouse, Marseille, Nantes and Saint-Nazaire) while consolidating its position as a leading European supplier of advanced technology engineering services.



Jesús Prieto, President and CEO of CT, highlighted the acquisition´s strategic importance. "We are a leading European aeronautical engineering services provider, and the largest Spanish-owned product engineering services group. At CT, we have developed a business model focused on sustainable growth and intelligent internationalization that enables us to support our customers throughout the complete product lifecycle. We are very proud to welcome our new colleagues to the CT team, and are excited for the new skills, experience, and customers they will bring to both our French and international operations."



Bertin Technologies points out that "thanks to this transaction, the teams involved in the acquisition will obtain important development opportunities based on CT´s experience and growth ambition".





CT is a European based international engineering company, leader in technological innovation throughout the complete product lifecycle. From product design to manufacturing engineering, technical documentation, product support and R&D projects, CT operates in the aeronautic, space, marine, automotive, railway, energy, industrial plants and architecture sectors.



Bertin Technologies, subsidiary of CNIM Group, relies on its long history of innovation to develop, produce and market innovative systems and equipment worldwide. The company also provides engineering consulting services and is developing its information technology business. With 700 employees, it achieved €100M in revenues in 2017. The company is active worldwide.



