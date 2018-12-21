Brazilian Air Force Confirms Leonardo As AMX Logistic Support Supplier

ROME --- The Brazilian Air Force General Command of Support (COMGAP) has confirmed Leonardo as the supplier of long-term logistic support services for the Força Aérea Brasileira’s (FAB) AMX aircraft fleet.



The agreement was signed within the framework of the Brazilian Air Force’s programme to deliver full operational capability for the AMX fleet for the next five years.



The 58-month agreement includes a range of services such as component repair and overhaul, logistic support for spare parts management, aircraft obsolescence management as well as technical and engineering support for the Air Force. All activities will be coordinated by the Brazilian Air Force Logistic Centre (CELOG) in collaboration with Leonardo.



Luiz Amedeo Iozzi da Silva, Director of the Brazilian Air Force Logistic Centre, said “Thanks to Leonardo’s support, the FAB has secured the continued operational capability of the AMX fleet. We’re convinced the continued collaboration with Leonardo will further enhance the operational efficiency of the fleet. We’ve been cooperating with Leonardo since 2012 and we’re keen to proceed further through to the end of the type’s operational life-cycle. Without Leonardo’s logistic support such a maintenance programme would be impossible and with this agreement, the FAB will be able to make higher savings for the AMX logistic support and reduced management costs.”



Placido De Maio, Director of Sales in Latin America for Leonardo said “Our Company has been contributing to Brazilian and Italian AMX aircraft logistic support for years. We’re proud the Brazilian Air Force has renewed its trust in us. Thanks to this agreement, the FAB will be able to keep operating its fleet with high efficiency”.



Background note

The AMX is a close air support airplane developed in the eighties by, what was then, Aeritalia (46.5%) and Aermacchi (23.8%) with Embraer of Brazil (29.7%). The AMX aircraft entered service in Italy and Brazil at the end of 80s.



