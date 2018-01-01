Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 27, 2018)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $228,818,298 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2116 for the purchase of additional long lead time material in support of Enterprise (CVN 80).



The purpose of this action is to definitize efforts previously announced as an undefinitized contract action and increase the scope of the contract for additional long lead time material.



Work is being performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by January 2023. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and construction (Navy) funding in the amount of $132,980,000 will be obligated at the time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

