Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 28, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded an $81,311,942 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to exercise an option under previously-awarded contract N00024-17-C-5405 for design agent engineering and technical support services for the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), SeaRAM, and Land-based Phalanx Weapon System.



Phalanx CIWS is a fast-reaction terminal defense against low- and high-flying, high-speed maneuvering anti-ship missile threats that have penetrated all other defenses. CIWS is an integral element of the Fleet Defense In-Depth concept and the Ship Self-Defense Program.



Operating either autonomously or integrated with a combat system, it is an automatic terminal defense weapon system designed to detect, track, engage and destroy anti-ship missile threats penetrating outer defense envelopes.



The design agent engineering and technical support services are required for maintainability, reliability and improvements.



This contract involves foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Canada, United Kingdom, South Korea, Portugal and Greece under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (68 percent); El Segundo, California (18 percent); Louisville, Kentucky (5 percent); Camarillo, California (2 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (2 percent); Dallas, Texas (1 percent); Bohemia, New York (1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (1 percent); and various locations below one percent (2 percent).



Work is expected to be completed by January 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Army) funding in the amount of $13,798,000; fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,126,000; fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,500,000; fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,252,295; fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $187,355; and foreign military sales funding in the amount of $37,500 will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $15,924,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.





-- Raytheon Co. Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $205,205,445 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for land-based Phalanx weapon system.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 27, 2023.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-19-D-0015).



-ends-

