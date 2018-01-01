Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 28, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $400,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering services.



This contract provides for recurring and non-recurring engineering services to B-1 and B-52 aircraft.



Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



Work is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $35,232,481 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8107-19-D-0001).



-ends-

