The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $400,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering services.
This contract provides for recurring and non-recurring engineering services to B-1 and B-52 aircraft.
Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Work is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $35,232,481 are being obligated at the time of award.
Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8107-19-D-0001).
