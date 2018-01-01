Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 28, 2018)

-- The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a not-to-exceed $75,000,000 for undefinitized, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-1046).

This modification provides for non-recurring engineering in support of the incorporation of the initial Block III capability for the production of F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft.

Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (62 percent); El Segundo, California (33 percent); Mesa, Arizona (3 percent) and Ft. Walton Beach, Florida (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021.

Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded $70,752,076 for modification P00016 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0047) for the procurement of 16 F414-GE-400 install engines for the F/A-18 aircraft for the Navy.

Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59 percent); Hookset, New Hampshire (18 percent); Rutland, Vermont (12 percent); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020.

Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $70,752,0768 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a not-to-exceed $55,000,000 undefinitized fixed-price-incentive-firm contract for the procurement of up to six Infrared Search and Track Block II low-rate initial production III units for the F/A-18E/F series aircraft.

Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (73 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (27 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021.

Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,350,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0019).



