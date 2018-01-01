Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 28, 2018)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $230,144,942 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm contract.



This contract provides for testing support for the F-35 Lightning II Propulsion System Block 4 Flight Test Program for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and the non-U.S. Department of Defense (non-U.S. DoD) participants.



Support to be provided includes technical engineering, flight test support, special tooling and test equipment, flight test spare and repair parts.



Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland (35 percent); and Edwards Air Force Base, California (33 percent); and in East Hartford, Connecticut (32 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $20,000,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($45,760,870; 20 percent); Marine Corps ($45,760,870; 20 percent); Air Force ($91,521,740; 40 percent); and the non-U.S. DoD participants ($47,101,463; 20 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0007).



-ends-

