Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 28, 2018)

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded $366,623,144 for modification P00014 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-17-C-0015).



This modification provides for the production and delivery of three CMV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the Navy and two MV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (15 percent); Amarillo, Texas (13 percent); Red Oak, Texas (3 percent); East Aurora, New York (3 percent); Park City, Utah (2 percent); McKinney, Texas (1 percent); Endicott, New York (1 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (27 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2023.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $366,623,144 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

